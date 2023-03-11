Court requested testimony from the STF minister in an investigation that investigates Bolsonaro’s speeches against the electoral system

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined this Friday (10.Mar.2023) the holding of a hearing with the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The hearing is scheduled for Thursday (16.Mar), at 10 am, and may be held by videoconference.

On the 5th (9.mar), the Court asked Moraes for authorization to hear Torres, who is imprisoned in Brasília (DF). The Electoral Court investigates attacks by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Brazilian electoral system. Here’s the full from the document (93 KB) sent by the Inspector General of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves.

Moraes determined the hearing of Torres “as a witness, assured the right to silence and the guarantee of non-self-incrimination, if asked to answer questions whose answers may result in harm”.

The TSE investigates Bolsonaro for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. It investigates a live held on July 29, 2021 by the former president in which he alleges fraud in the electoral system and contests its auditability.

On the live, Bolsonaro said there was “very strong indications still in the deepening phase that lead us to believe that we have to change this electoral process”.

“On the occasion, Anderson Gustavo Torres, Minister of Justice and Public Security, and Eduardo Gomes da Silva, advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, were present and participated with speeches”says Gonçalves in the document.

The investigation also investigates speeches against the electronic ballot boxes uttered by the former president in a meeting with ambassadors at the Planalto Palace on September 18, 2022.

In the decision filed on the 5th (9.mar), the corregidor requests information from the current Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, about the event. The deadline for delivery of information is 3 days.

Gonçalves also determines the subpoena of Eduardo Gomes da Silva, Ivo de Carvalho Peixinho and Mateus de Castro Polastro, under penalty of coercive conduction in case of non-appearance. The last 2 are servants of the Federal Police.

Another interview given by the former president is mentioned in the decision. In August 2021, Bolsonaro said he had information about an alleged hacker attack on the TSE network, in a TV program. Rádio Jovem Pan. Gonçalves orders the transcription of the interview to be sent to the records of the investigation process.

towers has been in prison since January 14 by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. He is suspected of colluding with Federal District security on the eve of the January 8 attacks. At the time, he was Secretary of Public Security for the DF, but he was on vacation in Orlando, in the United States, on the day of the episode.