Singer published a message insinuating that, if PT is elected, boys and girls will have to share the bathroom.

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, determined that a publication by the Latin singer and the president be removed from the air. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with fake news about the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Both Bolsonaro’s and Latino’s publication were made on October 16. In livethe president stated that his opponent does not have “commitment” with her family and who defends abortion and the legalization of drugs. Latino, on the other hand, insinuates that, if Lula is elected, boys and girls would have to share the bathroom, associating that PT would be in favor of creating unisex bathrooms.

In the decision, Moraes indicates that the accusations have already been denied by scrutiny agencies and stressed that Brazilian legislation must punish cases of excess of candidates.