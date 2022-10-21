Singer published a message insinuating that, if PT is elected, boys and girls will have to share the bathroom.
The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, determined that a publication by the Latin singer and the president be removed from the air. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with fake news about the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).
Both Bolsonaro’s and Latino’s publication were made on October 16. In livethe president stated that his opponent does not have “commitment” with her family and who defends abortion and the legalization of drugs. Latino, on the other hand, insinuates that, if Lula is elected, boys and girls would have to share the bathroom, associating that PT would be in favor of creating unisex bathrooms.
In the decision, Moraes indicates that the accusations have already been denied by scrutiny agencies and stressed that Brazilian legislation must punish cases of excess of candidates.
“It is the dissemination of untrue information tending to misinform the population about issues that are sensitive to the population, which require extensive discussion, and about which, it intends to win over the electorate against such controversial matters, to the evident detriment of its opponent, including with the check carried out demonstrating the falsity of the information”, says part of the decision. Here’s the intact (384 KB).
The minister gave 24 hours for the contents to be removed from the air, subject to a daily fine. In addition, it is determined that Latino and Bolsonaro will not make similar statements again, also under penalty of a daily fine.
The accusations raised by the president and the singer were denied by the PT on last Tuesday (18.Oct.2022) during his participation in the Flow podcast.
“I have small grandchildren, what is being said about the bathrooms makes no sense”said Lula.
#Moraes #determines #removal #Latino #post #Lula
Leave a Reply