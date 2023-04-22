(Reuters) – Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined this Friday the breach of secrecy regarding the disclosure of images of the internal security circuit of the Planalto Palace on January 8 held by the Security Cabinet. Institutional (GSI).

In his decision, Moraes also ordered that all existing material be sent to the STF within 48 hours, “observing the integral preservation of the images”.

Also within 48 hours, the Supreme Minister determined that the Federal Police carry out the testimonies of all GSI employees identified in the images and that the interim GSI minister, Ricardo Cappelli, “send a full copy of the investigation initiated, within the scope of the GSI, to investigate the conduct of civil and military public agents involved in the facts under analysis”.

The disclosure of part of these images led to the downfall of the then GSI minister, Gonçalves Dias, for showing him circulating through the Planalto during the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8.

Despite the general’s presence at the site during the invasion being known, the images of GDias, as he is known, walking aimlessly on the third floor of the Planalto, came to be used by the opposition as a sign that the government had somehow facilitated the entry of the invaders and strengthened the request for a Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on the 8th of January.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)