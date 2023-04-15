Oitiva should be held in 10 days; The decision meets the request of the PGR in an investigation that investigates perpetrators of extremist acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined that the PF (Federal Police) carry out the hearing of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a survey investigating intellectual authors of the 8th of January. Here’s the full (126 KB) of the decision.

Moraes responds to a request presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). The deposition must be carried out within a period of 10 days.

“The hearing of JAIR MESSIAS BOLSONARO, under the terms indicated by the Public Ministry, is an indispensable measure for the complete clarification of the investigated facts“, says the minister in the decision.

