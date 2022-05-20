Decision aims to guarantee payment of fines that already total R$ 645 thousand; Deputy fails to comply with order to wear anklet

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the blocking of the deputy’s movable and immovable assets. Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The measure was taken to ensure the payment of fines imposed on the congressman.

The decision is from Monday (May 16, 2022), and was published this Friday (May 20). Includes deputy’s furniture and vehicles. read the intact of the document (142 KB).

“The decree of the unavailability of Daniel Silveira’s assets is intended to guarantee the payment of procedural fines imposed as a result of violations of the precautionary measures imposed, so that the necessary requirements for said measure are fully met”, wrote the minister.

For Moraes, Silveira’s declarations that he will no longer wear an electronic ankle bracelet “indicates the need to adopt more serious measures” to allow compliance with the discharge of fines.

He had already given the congressman 3 fines, and the total amount reached R$ 645,000. The decisions were taken due to non-compliance with obligations determined by the Court, such as the use of an ankle bracelet.

The last fine was imposed on Thursday (May 20), in the amount of R$ 105,000, because the deputy did not use the monitoring equipment from May 12 to 18.

Silveira’s bank accounts were blocked by order of Moraes to guarantee payment of the fine. It also determined the blocking of 25% of the congressman’s salary.

The deputy’s defense appealed to Moraes asking for the cancellation of fines and restrictive measures, and requesting the extinction of the sentence.

On Wednesday (May 19, 2022), the congressman’s lawyer, Mariane Andréia Cardoso dos Santos, met with Moraes at the STF. After the meeting, she said that there are no legal reasons to suspend the validity of the pardon decree given by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the congressman.

She also stated that she could not speak if the deputy would continue to fail to comply with the obligation to wear an electronic anklet. “I’m not going to do a futurology exercise”declared at the time.

The deputy was sentenced by the STF on April 20 to 8 years and 9 months in prison for verbally assaulting ministers of the Court and for trying to prevent the free exercise of powers. The presidential pardon pardoning the penalty was published the next day.

In addition to the arrest, the Court ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights while the effects of the conviction lasted.

The Planalto Palace and the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) told the STF that Bolsonaro’s pardon is constitutional. In a letter, the attorney general of the Union, Bruno Bianco, stated that the decree is the exclusive competence of the president. Read the full text of the statements sent by Palace (421 KB) and for AGU (18 KB).