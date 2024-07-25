According to the minister, the progression of the sentence will only be assessed after the payment of a fine of almost R$250 thousand

The Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes denied on Wednesday (24.Jul.2024) granting semi-open regime to the former federal deputy Daniel Silveira (No Party) without paying the fine imposed on him when he was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison. Here is the full (PDF – 149 kB).

According to the magistrate, the request can only be analyzed if the former deputy pays the amount of 175 minimum wages (equivalent to almost R$ 250,000). Non-payment of the pecuniary criminal penalty, according to Moraes, constitutes “failure to comply with one of the objective legal requirements for progression to a sentence enforcement regime”.

He stressed that the value is completely “measurable” and could have already been paid by Daniel Silveira 10 days after his conviction became final on August 9, 2022, regardless of “provocation” of the Public Prosecutor’s Office or the Federal Supreme Court.

“Nunder these conditions, it is not possible to progress to a new regime without paying the fine set in the conviction. It should be noted that the convicted person has the legal obligation – and not the option – to pay the full amount of the fine.”said Moraes in a document.

The semi-open regime allows the prisoner to sleep in prison, but leave during the day to work. The defense of the former deputy presentedon Monday (June 22), the new request for regime progression. In April, the STF had already rejected 2 requests filed at the beginning of 2024.

After the denials, Daniel Silveira’s lawyers requested the transfer of the ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the semi-open regime twice more. On May 21 and just over a month later, in June.

None of the most recent requests had been analyzed by the Court. The justification was given on Wednesday (24 July) by Moraes.

Understand

On February 16, 2021, Daniel Silveira recorded a video in which he insults several Supreme Court justices. He also makes accusations against members of the Court, such as allegedly receiving money to make decisions.

Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Marco Aurélio were mentioned. Of the Court’s members at the time, only Cármen Lúcia, Nunes Marques, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber were not mentioned. Find out more in this report, which contains a transcript of Silveira’s statements.

The congressman was arrested by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the case, on the same day the video was published. He spent almost 8 months under house arrest, being monitored by an electronic ankle bracelet.

In November 2021, Minister Alexandre de Moraes revoked Silveira’s arrest and ordered precautionary measures to be adopted by the congressman, including a ban on the use of social media and maintaining contact with other people under investigation in the inquiry that is looking into the existence of an alleged digital militia.

In March 2022, Moraes ordered Daniel Silveira to wear an electronic ankle bracelet again. He also prohibited the congressman from participating in public events, and only allowed him to leave Petrópolis (RJ), where he lives, to travel to Brasília because of his mandate.

The congressman was fitted with the ankle bracelet on March 31. Silveira had refused to have the device installed the day before. He agreed to have the device fitted after Moraes ordered a fine of R$15,000 per day if the equipment was not fitted. The congressman slept in the Chamber to avoid compliance with the decision.

The complaint against the deputy was filed by PGR (Attorney General’s Office) on February 17, 2021. Daniel Silveira was sentenced by the Supreme Federal Court in April 2022 to 8 years and 9 months in prison. The following day, then-President Jair Bolsonaro granted Silveira a presidential pardon, forgiving his sentence. In May 2023, the Supreme Federal Court annulled the pardon.

In February 2023, Silveira was stripped of his mandate and lost his privileged status. Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered his arrest for failing to comply with precautionary measures. The former deputy has been in prison since that date.