Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/19/2024 – 20:39

Federal Supreme Court minister Alexandre de Moraes denied a request from former president Jair Bolsonaro's defense to postpone his testimony to the Federal Police (PF) in the case that investigates an alleged criminal organization to carry out a coup d'état.

According to Moraes, the person being investigated is wrong in stating that he was not guaranteed full access to all the investigations and evidence included in the files, “nor is it his responsibility to choose the date and time of his interrogation”.

Bolsonaro was summoned to appear before the PF next Thursday (22) to provide clarifications on the alleged coup plot. Earlier, the former president's lawyers asked for the testimony to be postponed, stating that he “opts, for now, to use silence”. According to the defense, the former president should only give a statement when he has full access to the evidence in the process.

In his decision, Moraes says that there is no impediment to maintaining the date scheduled for the interrogation, since the defendant's lawyers had full access to the records.

The minister also states that, although the Federal Constitution enshrines the right to silence and the privilege against self-incrimination, the investigated or defendant is not permitted to refuse to participate in future procedural or procedural acts, which may be legally established within due legal process .

“In this way, it will be the person being investigated who will choose the 'right to speak at the appropriate time' or the 'right to partial or total silence; but it is not the person being investigated who will decide in advance and generally on the possibility or not of carrying out procedural or procedural acts, during the criminal investigation or criminal procedural instruction”, points out Moraes.

Bolsonaro is one of the targets in Operation Tempus Veritatis, launched almost two weeks ago by the PF. He had the passport seized and was prohibited from communicating with the others under investigation.

According to the PF, the group investigated is suspected of trying to “enable and legitimize a military intervention” in Brazil.