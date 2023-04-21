The decision was published on this 5th (April 20) and maintains the preventive detention of the investigated for the actions of January 8 and elections

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes denied the request to revoke Anderson Torres’ preventive detention. Here’s the full (176 KB). Former Minister of Justice Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been imprisoned in Brasilia since January 14. He is accused of omission and connivance with the January 8 attacks. Earlier, Moraes had authorized the Federal Police (Federal Police) heard Torres in the investigation that investigates his performance during the 2022 election. He justified the decision with the argument that Torres, when he was a minister, tried to make it difficult for people to access polling places in the 2nd round. In a note, Torres’ defense stated that he received “with serenity and respect the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes”. Here’s the full (205 KB).