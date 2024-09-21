Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 13:12

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave X (formerly Twitter) a five-day deadline to send documents and additional information about the platform’s representation in Brazil.

Yesterday, X informed the minister that it had appointed lawyer Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição as its legal representative in Brazil. Powers of attorney and documents were presented with the appointment. The lawyer held the position before the suspension of the social network and the closure of the office in Brazil.

The minister considered that the documentation does not meet the necessary requirements to prove the relationship. He demands, for example, the original corporate power of attorney granted by the platform’s controllers to the lawyer and the registration issued by the São Paulo Commercial Board.

The lack of a legal representative in Brazil was what led to X being blocked in Brazil. Moraes explained that the company cannot operate in the country without having a person responsible for responding to legal demands. The reactivation of the application depends on the regularization of the representation.

In the same order, the minister gave federal agencies 48 hours to update X’s situation in Brazil. See Moraes’ requests:

– Federal Revenue and Central Bank must inform the legal status of the platform;

– The STF Judicial Secretariat needs to present the balance of fines accumulated by the application for failing to comply with court orders;

– Federal Police and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) must produce reports on access to the social network.

The blocking of X was decreed by Alexandre de Moraes on August 30 and later confirmed by the First Chamber of the STF. The social network did not go offline immediately. The suspension involved an operation by Anatel with internet providers.

This week, the app started working again for some Brazilian users. The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint), which represents the sector, claims that the company circumvented the court order by using dynamic IPs, which makes it harder for providers to track and block it. If it is proven that X deliberately tried to circumvent the restrictions, the platform will be fined.