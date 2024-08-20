Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 21:44

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked the Federal Police to present a report on the progress of the investigation that investigates the role of authorities in the coup acts of January 8th.

According to the minister’s decision, if the investigations have not yet been concluded, the PF must present a justification for extending the investigation.

The request for the Federal Police to provide information came from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Last week, Attorney General Paulo Gonet requested a report, albeit partial, on the case.

“The demonstration is for the summons of the Federal Police, so that it provides clarifications on the progress of the criminal investigation and presents the respective report, even if partial, as well as, if necessary, justifies the need to extend the investigation, pointing out the investigative measures pending implementation for the complete elucidation of the facts”, says an excerpt from the letter sent to the STF.

Moraes responded to the request on Monday, the 19th, and notified the responsible delegate.

The investigation was opened immediately after the invasion of the Praça dos Três Poderes. The investigation includes the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the former Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres, the former deputy secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Fernando de Souza Oliveira, and the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District Fábio Augusto Vieira.

In his statement, the governor said that he followed the protests on television and that, as soon as the demonstration began to get out of control, he immediately gave orders for all measures to be taken to evacuate the National Congress building, the first to be invaded, and to arrest the vandals. He also denied having been warned of the risk of violent acts.

Anderson Torres was also questioned by the Federal Police during the investigation. He was the Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District when radical Bolsonaro supporters invaded the Praça dos Três Poderes, but was on vacation in the United States. Torres claimed that there was no evidence that radical actions would occur.