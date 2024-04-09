An American journalist published images of a document in which the minister orders the suspension of profiles without notifying users and asks that the measure be kept “confidential”

American journalist Glenn Greenwald released in January 2023, an alleged confidential document from the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordering the blocking of profiles considered extremist on social networks. On Monday (Apr 8), on X (formerly Twitter), Greenwald recalled the publication in light of the clash between Elon Musk, owner of the social network, against the Supreme Court minister over the weekend.

In excerpts of the document published by the journalist, the minister orders the suspension of profiles without notifying users and asks that the measure be kept “confidential”. Moraes requests, for example, the suspension of the federal deputy's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). The order also calls for blocking the senator's profiles Alan Rick (União-AC) and influencer Bruno Monteiro Aiub, known as Monark.

Moraes gave two hours to comply with the orders. Otherwise, the platform would have to pay a daily fine of R$100,000. “Considering the confidential nature of these documents, appropriate measures must be taken to maintain confidentiality”says an excerpt from the decision.

The platforms are mentioned in the document:

Facebook;

Rumble;

Telegram;

TikTok;

Twitter; It is

YouTube.

Greenwald reports the allegations in a thread on X. He criticizes what he considers to be a censorship practice with the potential to spread to other countries.

“The censorship regime in Brazil is growing rapidly, almost daily now. We just got a censorship order that is genuinely shocking, directing multiple social media platforms to 'immediately' remove several prominent politicians and analysts.”, published Greenwald on January 13, 2023.

“An indication of how repressive the situation is in Brazil: I had to spend hours with lawyers to even find out if I could report this. I confronted governments all over the world and that was the only time I asked, 'Should I report on this? Can I safely criticize this minister?'”he completed.

The publications received comments from Musk. “This is extremely worrying”, he said the billionaire in one of the tweets. In response, the American journalist indicated a link to a program available on the Rumble platform in which he talked about the alleged documents. However, YouTube's competing media deactivated its operation in Brazil in December 2023 due to disagreeing with Brazilian justice demands. The video is no longer available.

Read Glenn's publication with the documents below:

Very. I discussed and read the full (translated) order starting at 21:30 of our show. Key pages are below. The key context are 2 NYT articles which warn of how dangerous this judge has become in his virtually unlimited powers of censorship and detention.https://t.co/FgGmAqqlaO pic.twitter.com/m95g02sFNT —Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 14, 2023

O Power360 contacted the Federal Supreme Court to question the veracity of the accusations and the content of the document, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

TOM CLIMB

Musk once again criticized Moraes in a sequence of tweets on Monday night (April 8). The billionaire said that the minister became “the dictator of Brazil” because he put Lula “on a leash” and that Moraes “must be tried for his crimes”.

“Like @alexandre [Alexandre de Moraes] became the dictator of Brazil? He has Lula on a leash”he wrote.

The owner of X also stated that the STF minister “He got Lula out of prison” It is “put your finger on the scale to choose” the president. “The next election will be fundamental”he said.

In another tweet, Musk said that Moraes “he is the (obviously) unelected dictator of Brazil”.

MUSK

Alexandre de Moraes determined on Sunday (Apr 7) the inclusion of the owner of X as being investigated in the digital militias inquiry, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups for conduct against democracy.

The minister also opened a new investigation to investigate Elon Musk's conduct. The magistrate wants the crime of obstruction of justice to be investigated, “including criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

On Saturday (April 6), Elon Musk He asked why minister Alexandre de Moraes “requires so much censorship in Brazil”. The businessman responded to a publication by the minister in X on January 11th.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The critical comments escalated the tone and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

Know more:

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named “Twitter files – Brazil” in reference to the “Twitter files” originally published in 2022, after Musk bought X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days.

