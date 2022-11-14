by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, defended this Monday that there be a regulation of social networks by the National Congress to combat the spread of fake news. and hate and prejudiced speeches that aim to corrode and, in the limit, destroy democracy.

Speaking during the Lide event in New York, Moraes said that this issue is a global problem and mentioned that the European Union and the US Congress are discussing measures to regulate the use of these platforms.

“It is not possible for social networks to be no man’s land,” he said.

“It is not possible for digital militias to attack with impunity without there being accountability within the traditional binomial of freedom of expression, which is freedom with responsibility”, he highlighted.

Last week, Moraes met with president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and said in the conversation that he will create a commission with the participation of civil society to combat disinformation on social networks with the aim of drawing up a preliminary draft of the matter to Congress. National, according to one source. The magistrate said that the TSE acquired a lot of experience in the subject and could collaborate with the Legislative.

DEMOCRACY

In his speech, after referring to the performance of digital militias, Moraes stated that the Brazilian Judiciary was not co-opted and that it was an “insurmountable barrier” against any attack on democracy.

“The Judiciary acted to reach the eve of the end of the year with guaranteed democracy. Democracy was attacked, it was debased, but it survived. The judiciary was not co-opted… it was a barrier to any attack on freedom,” he said.

“Democracy resisted because the country has strong institutions, an autonomous judiciary, judges who respect the Constitution,” he said. “Our flag is not A or B, it is the Constitution”, she reinforced.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, in Brasília)