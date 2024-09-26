President of the Court stated that the magistrate has the institutional support of the Supreme Court and that the objective is to protect democracy

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, stated that the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes are not considered personalistic or monocratic, as they reflect a collective feeling in the Court to protect democracy.

Second Barroso, Moraes has the institutional support of the Supreme Court. “There is an institutionality behind what is being done. It is not voluntarism guys”told the CNN Interviews. The program will air on Saturday (September 28, 2024), at 9 pm.

Regarding the blocking of X (former Twitter) in Brazil, Elon Musk’s platform, Barroso declared that there is no reason to politicize the case.

The social network has been suspended in Brazil since August 30th, following a decision by Moraes endorsed by the 1st Panel of the Supreme Court. due to non-compliance with court orders.

However, this Thursday (September 26), X complied with Moraes’ order to prove the regularity of its legal representative in Brazil and file the pending documents in the process. Now, the company is calling for an end to the suspension of the social network in the country.

IMPEACHMENT OF MINISTERS

In the interview, the president of the STF also spoke of possible impeachment proceedings against STF ministers in the National Congress. Currently, there are more than 20 requests of this type against Moraes.

For Barroso, it’s like a football game. One team kicks the ball one way, the other team another. But seeking impeachment is like expelling a player from the rival team. “It is an undesirable element”declared.

FAKE NEWS INQUIRY AND JANUARY 8

Barroso too once again stated that the investigation of fake news it’s near the end.

The minister also stated that January 8th was not the result of chance, but rather a reflection of extremism, intolerance and low civility.