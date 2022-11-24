Internet users went to social networks and published several memes endorsing the decision of the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, who rejected the PL’s action and imposed a fine of R$ 22 million on the president’s Pelo Bem do Brasil coalition Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the publications, Internet users made jokes by associating the number of the PL (22) with the amount of the fine applied by Moraes. Montage of campaign advertisements also went viral.

On the 3rd (22.nov), the PL called the TSE to ask the Court to invalidate the votes registered in more than half of the electronic ballot boxes used in the 2nd round of the elections. With the request, the party tried to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency of the Republic for a 2nd term, without losing the 99 deputies elected by the party in the 1st round of the dispute.

On the same day, Moraes decided that the PL could not question the 2nd round without also contesting the 1st round of voting, since the ballot boxes used were the same. On this 4th, however, the PL sent a statement stating that it would continue contesting only the 2nd round.

Here are the main memes about Moraes’ decision: