Minister of the STF ordered the investigation of the owner of X in the investigation of digital militias and for alleged obstruction of justice

The constitutional lawyer André Marsiglia stated this Sunday (April 7, 2024) that there is “legal mistakes” in the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes who ordered the investigation of the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, in the digital militias investigation. Moraes also ordered the opening of a new investigation into the businessman's conduct.

In the order, Moraes stated that “the flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian Justice, the incitement to crime, the public threat of disobedience to court orders and the future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect Brazil's sovereignty and reinforce the connection of the intentional criminal instrumentalization of the activities of the former current Twitter 'X', with illicit practices investigated by the various investigations previously mentioned, and should be the subject of investigation by the Federal Police”. Here's the complete (PDF – 161 kB).

According to the lawyer, for there to be incitement to crime “a connection is necessary between the speech of one person and the crime committed by another”.

“Which speech by Musk would have encouraged crime? By saying that he would disregard the order and reactivate profiles? Now, failing to comply with a court order is not a crime and there is no way for third parties to be incited to fail to comply with an order intended for the platform.”he said.

Below are the main points of André Marsiglia’s analysis:

Musk encourages aggression against STF ministers : “In this case, Musk's speech would need to explicitly encourage aggression from third parties. I didn't see anything like that. It didn’t seem to me that there was a possible connection between his speech and possible aggression from third parties.”said the constitutionalist;

: “In this case, Musk's speech would need to explicitly encourage aggression from third parties. I didn't see anything like that. It didn’t seem to me that there was a possible connection between his speech and possible aggression from third parties.”said the constitutionalist; intentional criminal instrumentalization : Marsiglia said to be “difficult to understand the basis of the decision”. The excerpt, according to him, seems “which means that the platform exists in collusion with its management to impact public opinion against the Court”. However, he mentioned that Musk's critical statements were made on his personal profile. He added that indicating “intentional intention to destabilize public opinion, attacking the country’s sovereignty” require “robust evidence” –what he did not find in Moraes’ order;

: Marsiglia said to be “difficult to understand the basis of the decision”. The excerpt, according to him, seems “which means that the platform exists in collusion with its management to impact public opinion against the Court”. However, he mentioned that Musk's critical statements were made on his personal profile. He added that indicating “intentional intention to destabilize public opinion, attacking the country’s sovereignty” require “robust evidence” –what he did not find in Moraes’ order; decision to investigate Musk: “Much more of a response to Brazilian society than something effective”, said the lawyer. He added that, “in practice”don't see how this can be done.

André Marsiglia also said that the decision of the STF minister “intended to give Musk a message” is “response to society, or part of it, that was perhaps waiting for something like this”.

Below is the complete from André Marsiglia’s analysis:

MUSK

Moraes' decision came after the escalation of the X owner's tone against the STF minister.

On Saturday (April 6), Elon Musk He asked why minister Alexandre de Moraes “requires so much censorship in Brazil”. The businessman responded to a publication by the minister in X on January 11th.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of broad freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The critical comments escalated the tone and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

Know more:

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named “Twitter files – Brazil” in reference to the “Twitter files” originally published in 2022, after Musk bought X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days.

Read the main reactions below: