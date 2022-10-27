President of the TSE denied Bolsonaro’s request, who asked to investigate alleged suppression of advertisements on radios

Internet users shared memes on social networks criticizing the decision of the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, on the investigation of the suppression of advertisements on radios. The magistrate rejected the president’s campaign request Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Wednesday (Oct.

In the publications, users joked about the area of ​​Brazilian territory, which was named “Xandakistan”, reference to the name of Moraes. In addition, they called the minister of “dictator” it’s from “Mao TSE Tung”.

Here are some memes published this Wednesday (Oct 26):

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The President’s Campaign stated that several insertions were no longer broadcast on radios. Communications Minister Fábio Faria and Bolsonaro’s campaign communications chief Fabio Wajngarten gave an interview to journalists on Monday (Oct 24) to talk about the topic (watch this report below).

The chief executive’s lawyers classify the fact as “very serious, capable of effectively establishing the illegitimacy of the”. Bolsonaro asked the TSE to “immediate suspension of radio advertising” of the PT coalition. read the application (403 KB).

When asking for more information, Moraes said that the accusation sent to the TSE has no “any evidence and/or serious document”. The campaign order is based on a report made by the Audiency Brasil Tecnologiabased in Santa Catarina and which presents itself as “distribution platform, management and tracking of placements of offline media campaigns (radio)” In real time.

“This fact is extremely serious, as the requesting coalition points to alleged electoral fraud without any documentary basis, which, in theory, could characterize the authors’ electoral crime, if the motivation to disrupt the electoral process in its last week is verified.”, declared Moraes.

The president’s campaign then sent a Google Drive link (go to here) with the data that “beacon” the pushing. Read more on the subject here.

Watch Bolsonaro’s campaign speech (15min31s):

employee fired

This Wednesday (Oct 26), the TSE published the resignation of Alexandre Gomes Machado, 51, a cabinet advisor to the Judiciary Secretariat of the General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was replaced by André Barbosa dos Santos. Here’s the intact (58 KB).

At the Court, Machado was responsible for receiving the files of electoral advertisements and for making the pieces available in the TSE’s electronic system, allowing radio and TV stations access to the candidates’ entries.

The TSE released a note this Wednesday (Oct 26) in which it claims to have fired Machado for moral harassment. It also says that some of the harassment cases would have “political motivation” and that will open “immediately” an administrative proceeding against the public official. Here’s the intact of the text (30 KB).

The Court denied that it was informed in 2018 of alleged failures by the Court in the inspection and monitoring of the insertions of electoral propaganda on radio and TV, as stated by the server in a statement to the PF (Federal Police).

“The Superior Electoral Court informs that the dismissal of the server Alexandre Gomes Machado, who held the position in the Trust Committee of Advisor (CJ-1) of the Judiciary Secretariat, was motivated by indications of repeated practices of moral harassment, including for political reasons, which will be duly investigated”says the text.

“Contrary to what was reported in the statement, the server’s immediate supervisor clarifies that there has never been any information from the server that ‘since 2018 has repeatedly informed the TSE that there are inspection and monitoring failures in the placement of free electoral propaganda inserts. ‘”continues the note.

Finally, the Court reiterated that the regular dissemination of electoral advertisements is the responsibility of radio and TV stations, not the TSE.

“It is important to reiterate that it is the responsibility of radio and television stations to comply with what the electoral legislation determines on the regular dissemination of electoral propaganda during the campaign. It is important to remember that it is not the role of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to distribute the material to be broadcast during free time. It is the radio and television stations that must plan to have access to the media and disseminate them, and it is up to the candidates to supervise them”.