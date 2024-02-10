Minister of the Supreme Court accepted the opinion of the PGR, which was in favor of the release of the PL president

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes granted provisional freedom to the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netothis Saturday (10.Feb).

The political leader was arrested for carrying an illegal weapon on Thursday (Feb 8) and was detained at the Federal Police superintendence, in Brasília.

Valdemar was one of the targets of operation Tempus Veritatis, which investigates an alleged attempted coup d'état in 2022. In addition to the weapon, the PF seized a gold nugget from the president of the PL.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes converted the prison into preventive on Friday (9.Feb). The PGR (Attorney General's Office) was given a 24-hour deadline to comment on the request for provisional release presented by the defense.