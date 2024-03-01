The body was in favor of other precautionary measures proposed by the PF, except for the arrest of Adauto Mesquita and Joveci Xavier

The minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes authorized the arrest of businessmen Adauto Mesquita and Joveci Xavier last Thursday (Feb 29), despite an opinion from the PGR (Attorney General's Office) opposed to the measure.

The arrests were carried out as part of the 25th phase of the Lesa Pátria operation against financiers and inciters of the January 8 acts. The entrepreneurs are from the supermarket sector in Águas Claras, an administrative region of the Federal District.

O Poder360 had access to the document that cites the opinion of the Prosecutor's Office, which expressed support for the precautionary measures proposed by the Federal Police (Federal Police), such as breach of banking and telematic secrecy, but not preventive detention.

“Once notified, the Attorney General’s Office partially took over the representation of the police authority (except in relation to representation for preventive detention)”says an excerpt from the text.

Among the PGR's requests mentioned are the suspension of registration certificates for the collection of firearms from both businessmen and the cancellation of passports in their names.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor's Office recommends that a letter be sent to Meta, responsible for the WhatsApp messaging application, so that it provides information and data from the social network “in order for them to be subjected to expert examination with the purpose of obtaining the materiality of crimes”.

According to an excerpt from the document, the PF pointed out that Adauto and Joveci “These are not mere supporters distant from the facts, but rather organizers and financiers of the crimes, certainly providing the hiring and payment of a sound vehicle to propagate coup ideals, and publishing videos and photos, where they call on and encourage people to participate in the movement”.

Furthermore, the PF points out that the need to arrest businessmen is equally based on the fact that both are “well-known businesspeople whose apparent respectability attracts social trust” and that, taking into account the economic capacity of those investigated, they could try “escape”.

In a note sent to Power360the defense of Adauto Mesquita and Joveci Xavier claims that, since the beginning of the investigations, there have been efforts to clarify the facts and that those investigated “reiterate their commitment to democracy, the rule of law, respect for institutions, the electoral process, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”.

On Thursday (Feb 29), in addition to the arrests of the businessmen, 24 search and seizure warrants were executed in the States of Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Distrito Federal, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do South. The operation aims to identify those involved who financed or contributed to the extremist acts in Brasília on January 8th.

Here is the full defense note:

“The defense of Adauto Lúcio Mesquita and Joveci Andrade did not obtain access to the decision issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. It should be noted that, from the beginning, efforts were made to clarify all the facts, a commitment that will be maintained before the Federal Supreme Court.

“The conduct of investigations by the State is considered valid, and those investigated now see the opportunity to fully elucidate the open questions.

“They reiterate their commitment to democracy, the Rule of Law, respect for Institutions, the electoral process, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary, with special emphasis on its highest instance, the Federal Supreme Court.”