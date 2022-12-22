The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes applied a new fine of R$ 2.6 million against deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) on Wednesday (20). With the new punishment, reported by O Globo columnist Malu Gaspar, the parliamentarian already adds R$ 4.3 million in fines. According to Moraes, he would have disrespected the precautionary measures imposed by the STF 175 times by not using an electronic bracelet and by granting interviews without judicial authorization, for example.

The case is controversial because Silveira, who is an ally of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), received an individual pardon (or grace) from the president after being sentenced to 8 years and nine months in prison for inciting violence precisely against STF ministers. This generated a kind of arm wrestling match between the Executive and Judiciary, represented by Bolsonaro and Moraes, respectively.

In his decision, Moraes claims that Silveira can still be sentenced to pay fines because they are related to disrespect for precautionary measures imposed by the STF. “The conduct of the defendant, who insists on disrespecting the precautionary measures imposed in these records and endorsed by the plenary of the STF, reveal his complete contempt for the Judiciary, behavior verified on several occasions and which justifies the imposition of a fine”, said the minister in the new decision.

For Guilherme Suguimori Santos, a criminal lawyer from the University of São Paulo (USP) and partner at the law firm Vilutis, Abissamra e Suguimori, there are two fundamental questions.

“The first is the maintenance of precautionary measures, even after the grace granted by the president. The presidential decree and the institute of individual pardon (grace) are being challenged in court by opposition parties. This will provoke a discussion about the limits of presidential forgiveness and the discretion of this type of act”, says Suguimori. “In addition, the defense of Daniel Silveira has been asking the Supreme Court to recognize the extinction of punishment and revoke the precautionary measures retroactively, extinguishing the fines, but the court has been reaffirming that, until there is a final decision on the validity of the presidential decree, all precautions will be maintained imposed on Daniel Silveira in criminal action 1044“, he completes.

That is, even with the grace granted to the parliamentarian, the STF understands that the effects of precautionary measures must continue and that any violation of its terms is subject to the application of punishments.

“The second is the effect that grace would have in relation to the fines imposed for non-compliance with the precautionary measures, since they are not related to the penalty imposed on Silveira, but to the violation of the measures imposed during the process. Therefore, the STF has understood that, even with grace (which extinguishes the prison sentence), the fines are still valid. This is because the presidential pardon, even if it is considered valid, does not remove the illicit character of the facts or make the conviction disappear. Although he fails to comply with the imposed sentence, the grace does not declare the person who receives it innocent, that is, it is not equivalent to an acquittal”, says Suguimori.

The criminal lawyer, however, considers that there must be a proportionality between the precautionary measure imposed and the fines applied in the event of non-compliance with the sanction that would be applied at the end of the process, as well as the purchasing power of the accused. “For this reason, it seems certain that the Supreme Court will be obliged to discuss the ‘enlargement’ resulting from the accumulation of the various fines, assessing their proportionality and reasonableness”, concludes Suguimori.

Application of fines in criminal proceedings

Another interesting aspect of this case is that, as a rule, fines applied for non-compliance with precautionary measures in criminal proceedings are quite rare, according to criminal lawyer Bruno Salles Ribeiro.

“There are two types of fine. One for the condemnatory criminal sentence, which is one of the three types of penalty (deprivation of liberty, restrictive of rights and fine), and another for non-compliance with a court decision, called astreinte in civil proceedings. The grace granted to Daniel Silveira only affects the penalty imposed, it does not have the power to interfere with the previous fine, which concerned non-compliance with a court decision, which is Moraes’ understanding”, says Ribeiro.

In addition, he states that, normally, the fines imposed in criminal cases are destined from the National Penitentiary Fund. “But this in relation to the fine applied as a penalty. There is no specific rule on the fine applied as a sanction for non-compliance with the decision. As a rule, failure to comply with the precautionary measure results in the arrest of the person who fails to comply, not the imposition of a fine”, concludes Ribeiro, which makes the case even more unique.