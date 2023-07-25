The investigation began in November last year due to a post on the deputy’s social networks, in which he participated in a demonstration in front of the Southern Military Command, which blocked roads in the region. In February 2023, after Zucco took a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Court sent the case to the Supreme Court because of the privileged forum.

At the time, the PGR was notified by Moraes to manifest itself, but claimed that the information sent by the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) was incomplete. With the sending of new information, the magistrate again demanded a position from the PGR.

Zucco is president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Chamber of Deputies, which investigates land invasions by members of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers).

In a note, the congressman said that he received the information from the filing “with great respect and responsibility” and criticized the press for its coverage of the case.

Here is the note from Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco:

“I receive the information about the archiving of the investigation with great respect and responsibility. It must be said that I always believed in my innocence and did not expect any other outcome than the dismissal of the complaint. Unfortunately, part of the press allowed itself to be exploited by this type of expedient to cause wear and tear and damage to my image. I leave feeling stronger from this episode All I can do is keep working in a technical and responsible way, always looking for practical results and the truth!”