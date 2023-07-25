Minister complied with the opinion of the PGR, which considered that Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco is already the subject of a similar investigation
Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), ordered the shelving of the investigation against deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS) on alleged participation in the acts of January 8.
Moraes complied with the opinion of the RMP (Attorney General’s Office), which defended the shelving because it considers that there is another ongoing investigation initiated in November 2022 on the same case. Here’s the full of the decision signed on July 20 (145 KB).
In May, the minister authorized the Federal Police (Federal Police) to resume investigations against the congressman. Zucco was investigated as one of the intellectual authors or promoters of the invasions of the Three Powers for contesting the result of the 2022 elections.
The investigation began in November last year due to a post on the deputy’s social networks, in which he participated in a demonstration in front of the Southern Military Command, which blocked roads in the region. In February 2023, after Zucco took a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Court sent the case to the Supreme Court because of the privileged forum.
At the time, the PGR was notified by Moraes to manifest itself, but claimed that the information sent by the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) was incomplete. With the sending of new information, the magistrate again demanded a position from the PGR.
Zucco is president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Chamber of Deputies, which investigates land invasions by members of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers).
In a note, the congressman said that he received the information from the filing “with great respect and responsibility” and criticized the press for its coverage of the case.
Here is the note from Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco:
“I receive the information about the archiving of the investigation with great respect and responsibility. It must be said that I always believed in my innocence and did not expect any other outcome than the dismissal of the complaint. Unfortunately, part of the press allowed itself to be exploited by this type of expedient to cause wear and tear and damage to my image. I leave feeling stronger from this episode All I can do is keep working in a technical and responsible way, always looking for practical results and the truth!”
