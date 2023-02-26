New decision by the minister indicates which cases need prior authorization from the STF, without including visits by politicians

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), published a new order on Saturday (25.Feb.2023) to clarify that visits to extremists arrested during the acts of January 8 are authorized in accordance with the general rules established in the prison system. Here’s the full of the dispatch (111 KB).

On Friday (24.feb), a decision by the minister would have indicated that visits would be prohibited. read the full of the decision (385 KB). Moraes said that, due to ongoing confidential investigations, “any requests formulated that are related to the arrests made” should be sent to him, who is the rapporteur of the investigation.

The minister responded to a letter sent by the VEP (Criminal Execution Court) of the Federal District. The document informed about the authorizations granted to the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL) and to Senator Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicans) to visit the Brasília Women’s Penitentiary, known as Colmeia, the day before. The congressmen stated that they had heard reports from the prisoners “that need to be cleared” and defended the creation of a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January.

In this Saturday’s decision, Minister Alexandre de Moraes mentions the concierge of the same Court that provides for the obligation of prior authorization by the Supreme Court for visits. The articles cite that permission is required for students and researchers for academic purposes, including professors, and members of the press. There is no forecast for politicians in the articles indicated.

Another group of congressmen opposed to the federal government also reported having visited Colmeia and prisoners in Complexo da Papuda on February 16 and 15. According to the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), the politicians went to check the situation of 610 men and 350 women detained.

On Friday (Feb 24), senators Hamilton Mourao (Republicans-RS), great malta (PL-ES) and Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) met with the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, to ask her to assess the situation of extremists arrested for alleged participation in acts of vandalism on January 8.

The congressmen also asked Weber to mediate with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations involving the suspects in the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes, for a possible audience with the magistrate.

JANUARY 8 PRISONERS

Of the 1,398 right-wing extremists arrested on January 8, 916 are still being held in penitentiaries in the Federal District. The number was updated on February 8 by SEAPE-DF (Secretariat of State for Penitentiary Administration), when the acts of depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers completed 1 month.

Around 3 pm on January 8, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF. They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the Lula government..