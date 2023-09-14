Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2023 – 16:54

In the trial of the first protesters of the anti-democratic acts of January 8th, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes cited swear words that were said by Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira on the day of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. “Whoever didn’t believe it, I’m here for you too, f…”, read the magistrate.

The Supreme Court began, this Wednesday, the 13th, the trial sessions of the first criminal actions against the coup protesters, who invaded and vandalized the offices of the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature in Brasília.

Aécio Pereira, one of the defendants on trial, recorded a video next to the chair of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), sending a message to his work colleagues.

Moraes read the transcript of the video with the extremist’s words. “Whoever didn’t believe it, I’m here for you too, f… Look where I am, at the president’s table. Dilsão, Vilsão, Rony, we’re here, p… Marcelão, we’re here c… It’s going to work, don’t give up. Take to the streets and stop the avenues.”

Then, the minister turned to the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, and asked: “Is this a peaceful walk, president?” Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the criminal actions against the coup protesters, voted to sentence Pereira.

The minister defended that the computer scientist be sentenced to a sentence of 17 years. As Estadão showed, the idea is that the sentence will begin to be served in a closed regime and, in the last six months, Pereira will go to the open regime. This does not exclude the possibility of him receiving the benefit of regime progression.

The penalty is the result of the maximum sentences provided for by law for the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, damage qualified by violence and serious threat, deterioration of listed property and armed criminal association.