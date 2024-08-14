For Marco Aurélio Carvalho, coordinator of the group of lawyers, the leaking of conversations is more serious than their content

THE Prerogatives came to the defense of the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) after a report showed that the magistrate unofficially requested that the Electoral Court prepare reports to support its own decisions in the investigation of fake news against allies of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022.

To the Poder360Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, coordinator of the group of lawyers, said that there is, in principle, no “absolutely nothing” compromising in the messages released.

“There is an attempt to create confusion, evidently, to harm the honor of a minister with whom we may eventually disagree, but who we have to respect, especially for the defense of democracy and institutions, which has been his role”he stated.

According to messages obtained by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper and released this Tuesday (13th August), this was done through the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) anti-disinformation sector, chaired by Moraes at the time.

According to Marco Aurélio, the most serious thing in the case is the leaking of the conversations which, according to him, was a behavior “coward” and it will still be necessary to analyze the circumstances of the dialogues.

“These are normal messages between the minister and his advisors. I don’t see any kind of repercussion of any kind.”he declared.

The messages and files were exchanged between Moraes, assistants and other team members via WhatsApp, such as the judge and advisor to the minister Airton Vieira and the criminal expert Eduardo Tagliaferro, who was at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) until he was arrested for domestic violence against women.

Records reveal that the minister’s office requested the production of reports on an unofficial basis at least 20 times.

However, the cases to which the newspaper had access did not contain official information that the report was produced at the request of the minister or his office, but rather by an auxiliary judge of the TSE or by anonymous complaint. These documents were then used to support criminal measures against Bolsonaro supporters.

One of the journalists who signed the report is the American Glenn Greenwald, the same one who was involved in the investigation of the so-called “Vaza Jato”, which revealed methods considered improper or illegal that resulted in the closure of the Lava Jato operation.

For the coordinator of Prerrogativas, the comparison with the case that involved the disclosure of conversations between Lava Jato prosecutors and former federal judge and current senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) is even “childish”.

According to the lawyer, those who will explore the case are people who “they continue fighting to return the country to obscurantism”.

“On the other side, there will surely be the same old people: those who come together to attack democracy, against institutions, who like to spread fake news, who feed lies on the networks, attacking the honor of important figures of the republic”he stated.

WHAT MORAES SAYS

In a note, the STF minister stated that all procedures for the investigations into fake news and digital militias were “official, regular and properly documented” at Court.

Moraes also says that, throughout the course of the investigations, requests were made to various bodies, including the TSE, which has police powers and, therefore, according to him, the authority to prepare reports on illegal activities, “such as disinformation, electoral hate speech, attempted coup d’état and attacks on democracy and institutions”.