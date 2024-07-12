Lawyers claim that the delegate’s social network was hacked; minister denied easing of precautionary measures

The Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes accepted a request from police chief and former Justice Minister Anderson Torres to cancel his Facebook profile. According to the defense, Torres’ social network was hacked.

The request was made in April. The defense claims that on April 24, Torres’ photos were altered by “absolutely crude montages”. In the images, he appears as a doctor. With a verified account, he had around 7,000 followers on Facebook at the time.

The notice was sent to the STF by the lawyers given the fact that Torres was complying with precautionary measures and was prevented from using social media.

The minister, however, denied the request for the delegate’s precautionary measures to be relaxed. He granted provisional release to Torres in May 2023, subject to a ban on leaving the Federal District, house arrest at night, use of an electronic ankle bracelet, among others.

“There is no reason to modify the precautionary measures imposed, as the factual requirements that motivated their imposition remain unchanged”said the minister in the dispatch of this Friday (12.Jul).

Torres was arrested on January 14, 2023 for alleged omission in the acts of January 8. He was released just over 4 months later, on May 11.