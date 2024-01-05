According to the priest, the STF minister said he will talk to the president of the Chamber of SP about a possible CPI that has him as one of the targets

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes called Father Júlio Lancellotti to demonstrate support for the parish priest and opposition to the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) at the São Paulo City Council to investigate the activities of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) government) in Cracolândia. The religious would be one of the targets.

The connection information was given by Lancellotti himself. In an interview with CNN Brazilthe parish priest said that Moraes committed to talking to the president of the City Council, the councilor Milton Leite (União Brasil).

“Yesterday [5ª feira] At night, Minister Alexandre de Moraes called me, I was very touched by this call. He expressed solidarity, support, because I have known Minister Alexandre de Moraes for more than 30 years, since his work here in São Paulo, at the Secretariat of Justice and Public Security”said the priest.

Before being nominated to the STF in 2017 by Michel Temer (MDB) to occupy the seat in the STF of Teori Zavaski, who died in 2017, Moraes was Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo and Secretary of State Justice. He was also Minister of Justice in the Emedebista government.

The signatures required for the CPI were collected and the request was filed on December 6 last year. However, this does not mean that the commission will be installed immediately after the recess. The collegiate needs to be guided by the leaders and approved by the majority in plenary to come to fruition.

According to the author of the proposal, the councilor Rubinho Nunes (União), one of the co-founders of MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre), Lancellotti is a “servant of PTism”. The religious man, who is close to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), has been working to care for homeless people in the city of São Paulo for years.

After the negative repercussion, at least 5 councilors who signed the request to open the CPI announced their intention to withdraw support for Rubinho's request. The São Paulo City Council resumes work in February. Here are the councilors: