The impeached deputy said he was the target of “revenge” and that he will appeal against the TSE decision

the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) stated that his judgment in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously “artificial” and that the end of his term in the Chamber was due to “revenge” for his performance as a prosecutor in the Lava Jato operation. The statement was made on the night of this Monday (29.May.2023), during participation in the program Living Wheelfrom TV Cultura.

“Those who analyzed this decision said that unanimity was artificial. We have an article by an O Globo columnist, Merval Pereira, who said he had a concatenation of votes. That Minister Alexandre de Moraes would have sought to build unanimity within the TSE to impeach me. Several editorials and jurists are criticizing this decision as misguided, absurd and outlawed.”said Dallagnol.

Deltan Dallagnol must file an action on Tuesday (May 30) to reverse the decision to revoke his mandate, which took place on May 16. The trial at the TSE was carried out on appeal filed by the Brasil da Esperança federation (PT-PC of the B-PV) in Paraná and by the PMN (National Mobilization Party). The acronyms questioned the clean record of the then congressman.

“These people want revenge. The system wants revenge, not content with impunity. You had a huge corruption case [Lava Jato], with actors who investigated and enforced the law. […] They reacted. They changed the law and the rules of the game.”he stated.

The impeached deputy said that “invented a law” to annul it, and that there are problems with the unanimous decision of the TSE.

“One problem is the evaluation of evidence. Of coming to a conclusion that is contrary to reality. Now, there is a 2nd and more serious problem, which is to create a hypothesis of ineligibility that is not foreseen in the law. There is no hypothesis of ineligibility that says that when there are disciplinary complaints the person becomes ineligible”he stated.

Dallagnol compared his impeachment to his performance in the Lava Jato operation. “It would be the same thing as condemning a defendant for corruption, without his behavior being provided for in the law as corruption. NoWe do not accuse anyone in the car wash without the behavior being provided for by law. Going to the case of President Lula, all the assessments we made were based on evidence”he said.

“What exists in my case is speculation. It’s like me punishing you for a crime you didn’t commit. […] What they did to me was to say: it may be that in the future there will be an administrative charge against him, nor a judicial or criminal investigation, so, as it may be that there is, let’s make him ineligible. Without this being provided for by law”he stated.

“COLLUTION” IN THE TSE

Asked about an alleged “collusion” within the TSE for his impeachment, emphasizing the role of Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, Dallagnol stated that “would not discuss the interest of each minister”but criticized the case’s rapporteur, minister Benedito Gonçalves.

“I spoke of the rapporteur who conducted [que Dallgnol afirmou ter interesse em indicação ao STF]. Could it be that someone there might have decided on some conviction? Could it be. But everyone is technically saying that this decision is unsustainable.”he spoke.

The impeached deputy said he had “Very robust evidence to point to. The fact that he was denounced and did not consider himself a suspect. His proximity to Lula. The search for a seat on the Federal Supreme Court. He didn’t see me, even though I asked several times to present our case. You have a series of atypicalities and evidence that allow me to make this type of assessment”.