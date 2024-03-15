Minister made decision after leaked statements from generals and members of the Bolsonaro government leadership

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), overturned this Friday (15 March 2024) the confidentiality of testimonies about the alleged coup d'état plan to keep Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Presidency of the Republic. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 87 kB).

In the order, Moraes stated that the reason for the breach of confidentiality is the leak of statements from senior members of the Army and the Bolsonaro government to the press.

In addition to Bolsonaro's testimony, the STF must make available the hearings of Anderson Torres, Valdemar Costa Neto and Admiral Almir Garnier dos Santos, commander of the Navy in the former president's government.

This post will receive further updates.