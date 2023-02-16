By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday accepted Americanas’ request to prevent Bradesco from having access to documents and emails seized in an inspection related to the retailer, according to a decision seen by Reuters .

Moraes’ decision, as a precautionary measure, prevents “the beginning or continuation of any data extraction, determining the return to the claimant Americanas of any material already extracted from the mailboxes, maintaining the secrecy of its content”.

Americanas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Bradesco did not comment.

Americanas, which filed for bankruptcy in January and has Bradesco as one of its creditors, argued to Moraes that the bank’s access to emails could expose its “procedural strategies”, including those discussed between the retailer and lawyers.

Moraes recognized in the decision the existence of “an effective risk to the guarantee of secrecy of communication between lawyer and client” and said that “the danger of delay is evident, since access to such information, especially by the party opposing the interests discussed in court in the origin, characterizes irreversible damage”.

The decision is valid until the final judgment of Americanas’ claim, determined Moraes.

Earlier this Thursday, Americanas, which is experiencing a crisis after revealing an accounting breach of around 20 billion reais, said it could not reach an agreement on a proposal to resolve the company’s debt with major financial creditors. The retailer presented an offer that involved a contribution of 7 billion reais by its reference shareholders, in addition to the repurchase and conversion of debt.

At the end of January, the Justice of São Paulo determined the seizure of all corporate emails from executives and members of the board of directors of Americanas in the last 10 years, following a request by Bradesco.

This month, the seizure decision was denied by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro, where Americanas is headquartered, on the understanding of the judge that “the measure granted by the appellant court goes beyond its competence”.

The case unfolds and had some comings and goings in the Judiciary before reaching the main court of the country.

Bradesco still obtained a favorable decision in the São Paulo Court for Microsoft to provide a copy of the email boxes of the people involved in the case, in order to preserve the evidence. Americanas argued in the case file that measures have already been taken to preserve the data.

A similar request for the seizure of documents from Americanas is running in court after a request from Santander Brasil.

At 17:28, Americanas shares were up 6.19%, at 1.20 reais.

(Additional reporting by Andre Romani)