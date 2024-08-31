Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2024 – 21:17

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided this Friday (30) to review his own decision that determined the blocking of VPN (Virtual Private Network) applications, which allow access to restricted websites. The blocking was included in the determination that suspended social network X in Brazil.

In the new decision, Moraes stated that the measure serves to avoid disruptions for other companies.

“However, given the precautionary nature of the decision and the possibility of the company X Brasil Internet LTDA or Elon Musk, upon being summoned, fully complying with the court decisions, I am suspending the execution until the parties have expressed their views in the proceedings, avoiding any unnecessary and reversible inconvenience to third-party companies,” he stated.

In the decision that suspended the social network, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, the minister determined the application of a daily fine of R$50,000 for individuals and legal entities that use a VPN to access the social network X. The fine is maintained.

Earlier, when justifying the suspension of the social network, the minister cited the Internet Civil Rights Framework and said that internet companies must have representation in Brazil and comply with court decisions on the removal of content considered illegal.

Moraes also stated that Elon Musk withdrew the company from Brazil in order to avoid complying with the STF’s decisions.

“The illicit and fraudulent purpose of this closure of the national company was confessed in the message itself made on social media, which is: to continue to fail to comply with orders from the Brazilian Judiciary, especially this Supreme Court,” argued the minister.

The suspension occurred after the end of the 24-hour deadline given by the minister to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network, to appoint a new legal representative in Brazil. The deadline ended at 8:07 pm this Thursday (29).