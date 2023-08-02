Minister also determined the breach of bank secrecy; PF searched addresses linked to the deputy this Wednesday (2.Aug)

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), authorized the PF (Federal Police) to seize the deputy’s passport, weapon and assets over R$ 10,000 Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) during the operation carried out this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) at addresses linked to the congresswoman. The magistrate also authorized the breach of bank secrecy. Here’s the full (351 KB).

The corporation’s action is part of the investigations that investigate the invasion of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) systems for the insertion of release permits and false documents against the minister.

Here is the minister’s decision:

seizure of money It is assets ( jewelry, vehicles, artwork and other objects ) in values ​​greater than BRL 10,000 ;

It is ( ) in values ​​greater than ; seizure of weapons , ammunition , computers , tablets , cell phones and other electronic devices It is passport ;

, , , , It is ; seizure of vehicles eventually found at the address.

Moraes also authorized the breach of confidentiality of the deputy’s computers, cell phones and digital files. It was also authorized to break the bank secrecy of Zambelli, his advisors and the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto, known for “Vaza Jato”.

Walter was arrested this Wednesday during the PF operation. There is a suspicion that the congresswoman’s advisors paid the hacker to invade justice systems.