Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, asked the STF to share images of extremist acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized the sharing of internal and external images of the Ministry of Justice during the invasion of the Three Powers with the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8.

According to Moraes, there is no exceptionality that prevents sharing. The magistrate also determined that the publication or secrecy of the shared images will be at the discretion of the collegiate. Here’s the full of the decision (153 KB).

In response to the decision of the STF, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security informed that it will trigger the Federal Police to send the images.

The minister’s decision is a response to the request of Minister Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security). The chairman of the board, Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), had set a deadline of 48 hours for Dino to provide the CPI with the interior images of the ministry on the day of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. The deadline was given on Tuesday (Aug 1), with the indication that if it was not followed, the CPI would go to the STF.

On July 28, the ministry led by Dino denied sending the internal recordings. He informed, in a letter, that the images are under ongoing criminal investigation and must be requested from the authority responsible for police inquiries into the acts.

“This administrative decision aims to preserve the authority of the Judiciary with regard to the sharing of evidence contained in investigations with any diligences in progress”, said the ministry.

In response, opposition congressmen called the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against Dino.

The request for access to the agency’s images was approved at the CPI meeting on July 11, after a slip by congressmen allied with the government, who were against the approval of the request. On June 13, a request on the same subject had already been rejected.