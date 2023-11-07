Former deputy will be able to receive visits from his children and mother at Hospital Samaritano Botafogo, where he is serving preventive detention

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes authorized this Monday (6.Nov.2023) that the family of the former federal deputy Robert Jefferson visit him at Hospital Samaritano Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where he is serving preventive detention. The information is from the news portal G1.

You can visit him in the hospital:

Cristiane Brazil – Jefferson’s daughter and former federal deputy;

Roberto Jefferson Monteiro Francisco Filho – son of the former president of the PTB; It is

Neusa Dalva Monteiro Francisco – mother of the former deputy.

According to the G1, visits will be carried out at times determined by the hospital administration. Meetings must be reported to the STF within 48 hours of their occurrence.

PRISON

Roberto Jefferson has been in prison since October 2022, after firing a firearm at federal police officers who were carrying out search and seizure warrants at his home, in the municipality of Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ). On June 4, Moraes authorized Jefferson’s transfer from the Bangu 8 prison to the private hospital.

At the time, the Court minister considered the report presented by the State Penitentiary Administration Secretariat. The document indicated that Jefferson has tumors in the pancreas, testicles, intestine, as well as diabetes, hypertension, depression, insomnia and anxiety.

In September, federal judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, from the 1st Federal Court of Três Rios, decided that the former deputy will go to a popular jury. He is accused of attempted murder against 4 federal police officers.