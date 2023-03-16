Governor remains investigated in inquiry that investigates participation of authorities in January 8

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) the return of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), in charge. Here’s the full (165 KB) of the decision.

Moraes removed Ibaneis from office for a period of 90 days after the extremist attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th. Despite resuming his role, the governor remains investigated in the inquiry that investigates possible participation and omissions by authorities in the acts.