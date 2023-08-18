Measure was requested by the PF on the 6th (Aug.11); objective is to find out if money from the sales of jewelry reached the former president

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), responded this Thursday (17.Aug.2023) to the request of the PF (Federal Police) and authorized the breach of bank secrecy of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The corporation’s objective is to identify whether the former chief executive benefited from the money from the sale, by members of his government, of gifts given by foreign delegations.

On the 6th (11.Aug) the corporation carried out searches at addresses of military personnel linked to Bolsonaro in an investigation into the alleged attempt to sell the items. The searches are part of the Supreme Court’s inquiry into the activities of digital militias.

Targets were: reserve general Mauro Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid; Second Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti; and Bolsonaro’s former lawyer, Frederick Wassef. The searches were authorized by Moraes.

A report from the corporation indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to Bolsonaro and later sold in the US. Former President’s Lawyer Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) for a value greater than the sale.

In addition, the document shows messages from Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid about having arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro so as not to do “movement” in the ex-president’s account.