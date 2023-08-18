Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/17/2023 – 22:25

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), authorized this Thursday (17) the breach of banking and tax secrecy of former president Jair Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The measure was requested last week by the Federal Police (PF) as part of the investigation of Operation Lucas 12:2, which investigates the alleged operation of a criminal organization to divert and sell gifts received by the former president from foreign authorities.

According to investigations, the deviations began in mid-2022 and ended earlier this year. Among those involved are Bolsonaro’s former aide, Mauro Cid, and his father, Army General Mauro Lourena Cid. The soldier worked at the Apex office in Miami.

According to the rules of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), gifts from foreign governments should be incorporated into the Adjunct Cabinet of Historical Documentation (GADH), the sector of the Presidency of the Republic responsible for guarding the gifts, and which could not remain in the personal collection of Bolsonaro, nor stop being catalogued.

