Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 12:15 pm

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sued criminalist Celso Machado Vendramini in court asking for compensation of R$50,000 for being called a “PCC lawyer” during a popular jury in São Paulo. Alexandre alleges that Vendramini “hurt his honor by accusing him of an untrue fact offensive to his reputation” and “disrespected his performance” as a member of the Supreme Court.

Due to the same episode, Vendramini is also the subject of a representation that is being processed before the Court of Ethics and Discipline of the São Paulo section of the Brazilian Bar Association. The lawyer is known for representing MPs accused of the Carandiru Massacre. The criminalist was convicted, earlier this month, for uttering homophobic offenses against a prosecutor of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, also during a jury session in the capital of São Paulo.

The statements questioned by the minister took place on June 12, during the plenary session of the 2nd Jury Court of the Central Criminal Forum of Barra Funda, in São Paulo. At the time, Vendramini was participating in a trial representing military police officers accused of alleged homicide.

It was then that the criminalist called Alexandre de Moraes a “PCC lawyer”, stating that he is not “afraid of him or anyone else”. After he left the São Paulo Public Ministry, he devoted himself to his law firm. He never defended the faction.

In addition, the criminalist stated: “when he arrested those unfortunate people on January 8, he did not have a custody hearing”.

The minister maintains that the criminalist “exceeded the regular exercise of his right to free expression by imputing him to determine illegal arrests and, mainly, by associating him with a criminal faction”. He also highlights how the statements are “absolutely false, defamatory and libelous”.

“The Defendant’s deliberate intention was none other than to demean the Plaintiff’s honor and decorum based on a statement that causes ridicule due to its very content, since it is absolutely false and devoid of any evidence or interest to the plenary of the Court of Justice. Jury”.

Alexandre de Moraes highlighted how the association with the PCC is ‘absolutely false, defamatory and injurious’, remembering that the Court of Justice of São Paulo has already condemned other people to pay compensation for moral damages precisely because of the nickname ‘PCC lawyer’.

“Therefore, the intention of the criminal statements made by the Defendant to tarnish the objective and subjective honor of Alexandre de Moraes, a man respected and admired in several areas, especially in the legal and academic fields, is unaffected”, emphasizes the petition.

Alexandre de Moraes’ lawyer, Viviane Barci de Moraes, also highlighted the ‘anti-democratic nature of the offenses’ perpetrated by Vendramini. “It clearly demonstrates appreciation for the coup acts of January 8, already considered in our history as the greatest concrete attack on Brazilian democracy, by labeling criminals as ‘unfortunate people who did not have a custody hearing’”, she indicated.

According to the lawyer, it is “extremely serious” to label the minister “as having committed illegalities in the prisons of the coup plotters, since he voluntarily wants to instigate the opinion of others so that the exercise of the function of Alexandre de Moraes, President of the Electoral Court, causes perplexity and revolt in the people who were there, with the clear purpose of inciting revulsion and violence’.

