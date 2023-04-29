Minister determines 48 hours for the penitentiary to inform whether the transfer is convenient; defense alleges health risks

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Friday (April 28, 2023) that the Seap/DF (Secretary of Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District) inform, within 48 hours, whether it is considered “convenient” the transfer of former DF Public Security Secretary Anderson Torres to a penitentiary hospital. Here’s the full (131 KB) of the decision.

The deadline is calendar days and not business days. Moraes also determines that the Operational Aviation Battalion of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) explain, within the same period, whether it offers the “necessary conditions to guarantee the health of the custodian”, with specifications on measures adopted.

The defense of the also former Minister of Justice asked for the revocation of Torres’ preventive detention for alleging health risks, denied by Moraes on April 20. Here’s the full (176 KB) of the decision.

Lawyers filed a habeas corpus against Moraes’ decision, again requesting consideration of Torres’ release. He cited that a psychiatric report carried out by the Secretary of Health of the DF indicated an increased risk of suicide for Torres.

The request was denied this Friday by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who considered that it was not appropriate to present a habeas corpus against decisions of Supreme Court ministers.

On March 1, Moraes had already denied an appeal against preventive detention, after a demonstration by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in favor of maintaining the measure. Here’s the full (204 KB) of the decision.

Torres has been in prison since January 14th on suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th, by order of Moraes. On April 10, his defense asked for his arrest to be revoked. However, the request was denied by Moraes.

The former minister was dismissed from the Federal District secretariat on January 8. Two days later, Moraes issued a preventive arrest order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport.