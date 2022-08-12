STF Minister Nunes Marques had decided that the former governor of Rondônia could run in the October elections

The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view this Friday (12.Aug.2022) and paralyzed judgment which would decide whether or not the Court upholds Nunes Marques’ decision that overturned the ineligibility of the former governor of Rondônia Ivo Cassol.

Nunes Marques’ decision caused discomfort in the STF and had great chances of being overthrown. On 4 occasions, the Court ruled Cassol ineligible. But, alone, the minister decided that the politician could run in the October elections.

On Wednesday (10.Aug.2022), the Court overturned the effects of the preliminary injunction through a point of order presented by Cármen Lúcia until there was a final word.

JUDGMENT

On August 4, Nunes Marques reinstated Ivo Cassol’s eligibility. The minister decided that the case was urgent because of the opening of the period for candidacy registrations, which runs until August 15. The request analyzed by him, however, reached the Court in February 2021.

Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of the action that condemned the politician in 2013 for fraud in bids, proposed that the injunction of Nunes Marques lose its effect until it is definitively analyzed by the other ministers this Friday (12.Aug).

According to her, the minister alone removed 4 decisions from the plenary of the Court that defined that there was no statute of limitations in the case (in addition to the session that condemned Cassol, the Court analyzed 3 motions for clarification on the subject from 2013 onwards). The president of the Supreme, Luiz Fux, tried to stop the vote on the point of order, but he was unable to do so.

“The review concerns a decision by the plenary. The plenary of the STF concluded the judgment in the sense of conviction and removed the statute of limitations. the injunction [de Nunes Marques] suspended the plenary’s decision, including on the statute of limitations”, said Carmen.

While accompanying the minister, Alexandre de Moraes said that Cassol’s request, distributed to Nunes Marques, was made in February 2021 and that, therefore, it was not urgent enough to allow “the move away from a unanimous position of the plenary” of the STF.

“What happens, with all due respect to Minister Nunes Marques, is not that the rapporteur cannot issue an injunction, but that there is a position pacified by the plenary”, he stated.

Roberto Barroso he also said he was against injunctions that overturn decisions given jointly by 11 ministers. He said that decisions like those of Nunes Marques must be immediately submitted to the other ministers, so that they can decide whether to endorse it or not.

“I am against a monocratic decision that overrides a monocratic decision by a colleague. Even more so when it overlaps with a decision of the plenary […] we collectively decided”, said Barroso.

In addition to Moraes and Barroso, Cármen Lúcia were followed by ministers Edson Fachin, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux. Nunes Marques diverged from the question of order, but was only accompanied by André Mendonça.