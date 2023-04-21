With that, if you are suspended for a maximum of 90 days; score was 3-0 in favor of charging the contribution

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), asked for a view (longer analysis time) this Friday (21.Apr.2023) in the judgment on the assistance contribution of non-unionized workers. The case could pave the way for the return of union dues.

With the request, the trial must be resumed in a maximum of 90 days, according to the Rules of Procedure of the Court.

The judgment was carried out by the virtual plenary of the Court, in session that started last Friday (April 14). Ministers Gilmar Mendes, Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia had already voted. The score is 3-0 in favor of collecting the contribution. The union tax had been extinguished in 2017 after the approval of the labor reform. Gilmar had voted against the contribution, but changed his opinion on Thursday (April 20).

Before the new CLT rules came into effect, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions, federations, confederations and centrals. It dropped to BRL 65.6 million in 2021. In the 1st half of 2022, it was BRL 53.6 million. There is no way to know how much these entities will earn, but this is the possible amount they should try to recover after the losses imposed by Michel Temer’s reform.

The contribution has been in force since 1940, deducted from the worker’s remuneration once a year, in the amount of 1 normal working day. Today, people have the option of contributing to unions if they wish.

Here is what is known about what the new union tax might look like and its consequences:

value of contributions – the so-called assistance contribution will be defined in union assemblies and tends to be equivalent to 1 day of work per year for each worker, as was the union tax created by Getúlio Vargas in the 1940s;

– the so-called assistance contribution will be defined in union assemblies and tends to be equivalent to 1 day of work per year for each worker, as was the union tax created by Getúlio Vargas in the 1940s; who will pay – are the workers, in a compulsory way. The companies will deduct from the salary and pass it on to the unions;

– are the workers, in a compulsory way. The companies will deduct from the salary and pass it on to the unions; potential amount to be raised – before the reform, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions;

– before the reform, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions; wealthy trade unionism and more demonstrations and protests – just as the end of the union tax drastically reduced the financial power of the unions and centrals, now the welfare contribution (whose name is a euphemism because it will be a compulsory fee) goes in the opposite direction. Unions and centrals will once again have resources to mobilize people, hire sound trucks and hold demonstrations in places such as Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, and Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

In 2018, the STF had defined that the tax would not be mandatory. The Metalworkers Union of Greater Curitiba filed embargoes of declaration (a type of appeal) in the action, which are now being analyzed by the magistrates.

In August 2020, the action had already been brought to trial in the virtual plenary. Minister Gilmar, who is the case’s rapporteur, rejected the request presented by the union (here’s the full – 75 KB). At the time, his understanding was followed by former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, and Dias Toffoli asked for a highlight – when the case is taken to the physical plenary, which occurred in June 2022. Minister Roberto Barroso asked for a view – more time for analysis – and the case was resumed again in virtual plenary. Now, Gilmar started to follow the position presented by Barroso.

Labor unions –which deal with workers– received BRL 1.47 billion in 2017. The amount dropped to BRL 10.9 million in the 1st half of last year. In 2021, it totaled R$ 13.1 million.

Main trade union central, the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) received BRL 62.2 million in 2017. It totaled BRL 225.2 thousand in the first 6 months of 2022. Other entities also recorded a sharp drop in collection.

Revenue from trade unions, federations and employers’ confederations was R$ 37.5 million in the 1st half. Labor entities collected R$ 16.1 million.