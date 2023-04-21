Former Secretary of Public Security of the DF should be escorted to the hearing at the headquarters of the Federal Police

The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, determined this Thursday (April 20, 2023) that the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, testify again, at the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police ), next Monday (24.Apr.2023), at 2 pm. read the full (139 KB). Torres has been in jail since January on charges of omission in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília.