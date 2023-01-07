The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes annulled the lower court decision that authorized the obstruction of an area occupied by Bolsonarists in front of an Army battalion, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

In a decision issued this Saturday (7.jan.2023), the minister determined “immediate clearing of Avenida Raja Gabaglia, and the surrounding areas, especially close to military installations”. Here’s the full (213 KB).

Moraes also established a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour for anyone who fails to comply with the decision. “through material support (logistical and financial) to people and vehicles that remain in public places”.

For Moraes, the decision of Judge Wauner Batista Ferreira Machado “is directly contrary to the pronouncements of the Federal Supreme Court”which determined the clearing of roads that are with traffic interrupted.

On Friday (6.jan.2023), the Municipal Guard of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, removed a camp of demonstrators opposed to the results of the presidential election. The structure was set up in front of the 4th Military Region of the Army, on Avenida Raja Gabaglia.

The demonstrators, who had been camped out since October 31, tried to prevent the removal of the structure. The city hall needed 3 trucks to transport all the items, which included tents, railings, chemical toilets and other objects. The Army accompanied the work of the Municipal Guard.

In your profile on twitterthe mayor of Belo Horizonte, fuad noman (PSD), thanked Alexandre de Moraes and stated that “the democratic rule of law is a non-negotiable condition”.