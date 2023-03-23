Minister of the STF and governor of the DF were face to face in a ceremony at the Supreme Court

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), were face to face for the 1st time after the 8th of January this Wednesday (22.mar.2023).

Moraes removed the governor from office for 90 days in a preliminary decision released in the early hours of January 9. Last week, the minister authorized the return of Ibaneis to the command of the DF Executive.

Ibaneis had already, on January 8, removed the then secretary of public security Anderson Torres, who was arrested by Moraes’ determination in the same decision.

The STF held this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) the ceremony to update the portraits of former presidents of the Court in the gallery of presidencies.

Included were photos of Minister Cármen Lúcia, who presided over the STF from 2016 to 2018; minister Dias Toffoli, from 2018 to 2020; and Minister Luiz Fux, who held the Presidency from 2020 to 2022. He was preceded by Minister Rosa Weber.

Moraes was responsible for the homage paid to Minister Cármen Lúcia, when Ibaneis attended the speech before the magistrate.

