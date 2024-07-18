Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 22:19

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the temporary release of former Federal Highway Police (PRF) director Silvinei Vasques so he can take the 41st Unified Bar Exam of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). He has been held since August last year at the Papuda Penitentiary in Brasília on suspicion of using the PRF structure to interfere in the result of the second round of the 2022 presidential elections.

Moraes’ decision was filed last Friday, the 12th. Silvinei will leave Papuda on July 28th, when the OAB objective test will be held, and on September 22nd, the date of the practical-professional exam.

The location where Silvinei will take the first stage of the test should be announced by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), which is the organizing body for the competition, on July 26th.

Last month, Moraes allowed 17 senators to visit Silvinei in Papuda. The Supreme Court justice vetoed the entry of cell phones and the presence of other companions in the meetings. Izalci Lucas (PL-DF) and Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) were the first parliamentarians to go to the penitentiary.

Silvinei failed another OAB exam at the beginning of the year

In February of this year, Silvinei failed the second phase of the 39th Unified Bar Exam of the Brazilian Bar Association. After obtaining permission from Moraes to participate in the exam, he passed the first phase, but did not manage to obtain a sufficient score in the practical-professional test.

Unlike the next test, Silvinei took the 39th OAB Exam in a cell in Papuda. After a request from his defense, Moraes allowed the study materials to be delivered to the former PRF director.

Remember the case

In August last year, the former PRF director was preventively arrested in Florianópolis, as part of the PF’s Operation Citizen Constitution, following an order from Moraes.

According to the PF, Silvinei and other PRF agents allegedly used the public machine to interfere in the second round of the elections. One of the pieces of evidence collected by investigators was evidence that members of the corporation had directed resources to hinder the movement of voters from the Northeast on election day.

In June of last year, he testified before the Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPMI) of January 8 and denied having used his position to benefit Jair Bolsonaro. Trying to shield the former head of the Executive, Silvinei said that the corporation’s action was more intense in the Northeast because the PRF structure is larger in the region. In October, the committee, in a final report, requested his indictment.

On the eve of the second round, the former PRF director used social media to ask for votes for Bolsonaro. He posted a photo of the Brazilian flag and wrote: “Vote 22, Bolsonaro for president.” Shortly after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) won, Silvinei retired at the age of 47, in the face of investigations into his performance as head of the PRF.