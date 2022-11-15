President of the TSE and ministers of the STF were harassed in New York by Bolsonaro supporters, who are demonstrating against the election result

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), reaffirmed on Monday night (Nov. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic, and stated that “Undemocratic extremists deserve and will have law enforcement.”

“The people expressed themselves freely and Democracy won!!! Brazil deserves peace, serenity, development and social equality. And undemocratic extremists deserve and will have criminal law enforcement.” said Moraes in his profile on twitter🇧🇷

The minister’s statement is made after he, STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers Gilmar Mendes, Roberto Barroso, Ricardo Lewandowski and former president Michel Temer were targets of verbal attacks and name-calling in New York, in the United States. Protesters supporting the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) antagonized Moraes and the others when they found them on the street or at the door of the hotel where they are staying.

Moraes, STF ministers and Temer participated in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), this Monday (14.Nov.2022). The event aims to discuss respect for freedom, democracy and the economy of Brazil from 2023.

Watch the videos below:

In another video, Moraes is called a “thief” (54s):

Gilmar and Lewandowski are cursed as they leave their hotel in NY (1min51):

Barroso is approached by a Brazilian in NY: “Don’t be rude” (50sec):

In note, Minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF, repudiated the attacks suffered by ministers of the Court. She stated that acts of intolerance and violence against any citizen are incompatible with democracy.

“The Federal Supreme Court repudiates the attacks suffered by Justices of the Court, in New York. Democracy, founded on the pluralism of ideas and opinions, to legitimize dissent, proves to be absolutely incompatible with acts of intolerance and violence, including moral ones, against any citizen.”