The Federal Supreme Court (STF) started this Monday (25) the trial of over 200 people involved in the coup acts of January 8. On the occasion, vandals destroyed the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress and the Planalto Palace. First to vote, Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to receive the accusations from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against the accused.

Voting started at midnight and will run until 23:59 on next Tuesday (2). In the virtual modality, ministers deposit votes electronically and there is no in-person deliberation.

Related news:

With the publication of the vote of the minister, who is the rapporteur for the complaints, the other nine ministers of the Court can also start voting. If the majority accepts the complaint, the accused will respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process. Next, the minister should analyze the maintenance of the prison of the accused who are still detained.

Due to the retirement of Ricardo Lewandowski, the Court does not have the vote of the 11th minister. In a vote now closed, the Court accepted complaint against 100 investigated for participating in the acts.

prisoners

According to a survey by the STF, of the 1,400 people who were arrested on the day of the attacks, 294 (86 women and 208 men) remain in the Federal District penitentiary system. The others were released because they no longer represented a risk to society and investigations.