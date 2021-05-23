BC MoraBanc Andorra (19 + 28 + 30 + 28): Hannah (10), Senglin (11), Oriol Paulí (9), Bandja Sy (10) and Malik Dime (4) -the titular quintet-; Kulvietis (15), Jelínek (22), Parakhouski (9), Sergi García (10) and Guille Colom (5).

Acunsa GBC (19 + 19 + 14 + 19): Faggiano (11), Dee (6), Pere Tomàs (7), Radoncic (7) and Viny Okouo (6) -the titular quintet-; Echenique (4), Mikel Motos (8), Jan Span (-), Carlson (9), Olaizola (2) and Magarity (11).

Referees: Jordi Aliaga, Martín Caballero and Carlos Merino. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Match of the 38th round of the Endesa League played at the Andorra Sports Center. 900 spectators.