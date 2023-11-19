Mopeds | A recent moped craze is scaring residents in Espoo

Reckless driving by teenagers has caused numerous accidents, which worries the residents of the area.

Dangerous the phenomenon of mopeds worries residents in Pohjois Espoo. Residents are particularly concerned about the latest feature: moping without headlights.

According to residents interviewed by HS, teenage moped drivers ride in schoolyards, highways and sidewalks in the dark without lights or helmets.

in the Nipper Lives near Juvanpuisto school Pike Hilakari sees moped riders almost every day when walking the dog.

“Mopeds driving without lights have been encountered both on the sidewalk and in cars. You see these almost every day,” Hilakari describes.

Another visible feature is drivers riding mopeds without helmets.

Hilakari guesses that these are the friends of the moped owners, who maybe just try out the driving game.

I’m afraid in addition, some of the moped riders’ pranks cause irritation in the area.

The sound of tuned motor vehicles, in particular, carries far into the apartments in the quiet evenings and nights. The phenomenon is particularly pronounced in the vicinity of Juvanpuisto school, Hilakari says.

The majority of moped drivers behave and drive properly, says Hilakari. However, there is a group of moped riders in the area, which causes constant disturbance.

It happened in the yard of Juvanpuisto school in Niipper on Wednesday, November 9 accident, where a six-year-old child fractured the back of his head when two teenage boys ran over him on a scooter. At the time of the accident, the school still had children under school age in care.

The scooter involved in the accident had headlights. However, the incident has sparked a discussion and an even deeper concern about the dangerous riding culture of teenagers, because riding mopeds in the school yard is prohibited. Many residents of the area have also expressed their concerns about moped riders’ own safety.

Dangerous situations are also familiar to Hilakari, interviewed by HS. A boy who had been riding a moped without a helmet since the beginning of the summer almost ran into the side of his car.

Also for those who live nearby and travel by car Sari with Diez has experience in dangerous situations with moped riders. According to Dietz, dangerous situations arise especially in the yard of Ruokakauppa in Niipper.

A typical dangerous situation is a dark moped suddenly driving in front of you in the dark.

“It has often happened that I start to drive away from the parking area and at the last moment I notice that a moped without lights is coming at high speed. They usually wear black clothes, so they are completely invisible,” Diez describes.

About moping a debate arises every year when a new generation gets moped cards and tests the limits.

“It’s nice for these young people to annoy the adults who call the police after them,” he says.

However, it takes time for the police to arrive at the scene, by which time the moped riders have often already left the scene.

“In the past, it has been possible to tell moped riders about the disturbance. Now young people sniff if you try to talk to them. It feels like you can’t talk to them,” Hilakari describes.

Also The people who responded to HS’s survey, as well as two other people interviewed by HS, had similar experiences about Niipper.

In addition to the noise nuisance, people were particularly concerned about safety. Moped riders without lights can be difficult to spot in the dark, which increases the risk of accidents both in school yards, on the sidewalk, and in the driving lane.

Vanhankartano also emphasizes the role of traffic safety chairman of the board of the housing association Kari Alho.

“There are several narrow and poorly lit roads here, where moped riders drive at high speed and show off”, he describes.

According to Alho, the discussion about mopeds has increased after the accident in the school yard.

“The concern is justified and it is good if attention is paid to traffic safety,” he states.