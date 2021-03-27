Andrés Conde Solé (Madrid, 1967) He is the epitome of patience, restraint, sound arguments, and realistic requests. The little you can do today is better than how much you hope to do tomorrow. No toast to the sun, no chest blows. Of course, one thing revolts the director of Save the Children Spain: the anomaly that represents that in a country like this, the fourth largest economy in the Euro Zone, there are still children irretrievably condemned to exclusion because they were born in a disadvantaged situation . Since the pandemic broke out, he has lived in the health and social emergency down to levels, he describes, “not very sustainable.”

Monday



7.00 hours. I haven’t set the alarm for a long time. I open my eyes when the neighbor slams the door, it is the signal that the mess begins. I take a shower, drink one or two teas, sometimes I eat cereals … My wife (works in a publishing house) and my children – boy and girl, 21 and 19, university students – have their own rhythm and have breakfast when each suits you. As the day is so intense, I take advantage of that first hour to put the washing machine, mop, hang up the clothes. Meanwhile, I listen to the radio, so I catch up.

9.30 am. On Mondays, it’s the Save the Children’s steering committee. We exchange information, we coordinate what needs to be done during the week, we review the actions that we have to carry out. Social workers, educators, psychologists … Except for those of us who do office work, all of our people work in the field. We serve 2,500 families in vulnerable situations, it is said soon. At the end, I office with the president of the Board of Trustees. Time passes from meeting to meeting.

17.00 hours. I am a patient, temperate person, but injustice makes me sick. In my work, which is my passion and I live as a privilege, it comes out too often: it is terrible to see how the lives of some children are doomed since they come into the world for no other reason than the place where they were born.

Tuesday



12.00 hours. I am on the International Steering Committee, 15 people who decide once a week what are the priorities of the 24,000 members who act in 117 countries. A complex meeting that requires a lot of preparation, always adjusting to the time zones. Today we put the accent on Syria, where the brutal war that has sparked a flood of refugees has just turned 10 years old.

15.30 hours. Domestic cleaning is my domain, but the stove is my wife’s business. She is an extraordinary cook and embroiders rice dishes. I am an incorrigible greed: I love to eat well and especially in quantity.

Wednesday



11.00 hours. One of my tasks is meetings with institutions and political forces. With everyone, because what is involved here is to legislate, to achieve advances that may come from the one who governs or from the opposition. We talk about the problems detected and propose realistic solutions; not impossible budgets, but things that can be transferred to the streets and that depend on the political will. I am very concerned about the situation of foreign families in an irregular situation, with children whose most basic rights are violated. Also the Minimum Vital Income, the greatest social advance that this country has experienced in recent decades, but which progresses very slowly – only 20% of its recipients have received it in the last year – and whose threshold leaves out many people who you need it.

19.00 hours. After months of video conferencing, I appreciate the face-to-face work. Last week I flew to the Canary Islands, which is experiencing a dramatic situation with irregular immigration. Today is Seville, I take the AVE to arrive before curfew.

Thursday



10.00 hours. I meet with the CEO of a media outlet to sign an agreement that will be translated into a television spot in the mornings. It is essential to show what we do with the families that social services refer us because they suffer from an unsustainable work and emotional situation.

12.30 pm. I visit the intervention center that we have in Palmete, one of the three poorest neighborhoods in Spain. Do you know what the kids ask for? Don’t let the school close again. First because it is the place where they socialize, but also because it is the only one that guarantees their food. That is where the survival strategies of each come into play: there are families where the parents eat only every other day – today he, tomorrow she – so that the children can do it every day. The pandemic has increased by 63% the number of our families who do not receive any type of income.

Friday



8.30 am. Back in Madrid. For a matter of survival, I reserve the first hour for matters outside the agenda, the immediate. Checking email, setting up the day, making appointments … this interview.

16.00 hours. Telefónica, Iberdrola, Lidl, BBK, Bolton Food, Bvlgari … The pandemic has led many companies to read that we are living in a time of alliances, of exploring ways of collaboration. And that’s where we are.

22.30 hours. We finally had dinner together and took the opportunity to talk about how the week went. When we finish, my wife and I lie on the couch and watch ‘Ozark’. I’m hooked: the closest thing I’ve seen to ‘Breaking bad’, but with a family involved in an incredible situation.

Saturday



9.00 hours. I take advantage of the fact that my wife has a cooking class and I go to the gym. The exercise table takes me an hour and a half, yes, with all the intensity that I am capable of. It helps me to think of creative solutions, to make decisions. When I don’t have time, I go for a run in a park near my home.

12.00 hours. I have an 87-year-old uncle who lives alone and has just overcome Covid. Visiting him has become a habit. We don’t do much, basically I listen to him and that suits us both. I feel that it is my responsibility to have him around and see how he is.

Sunday



17.00 hours. I miss going to the theater so much. And travel to Cádiz or the Picos de Europa. My father lives in a village near Comillas (Cantabria) and he doesn’t even want to hear about Madrid. The pandemic scares you. He has a farm in Córdoba -cereal and some animals- that now I am in charge of managing in the distance. He never came into my plans, I do it because he can’t. For the first time in my life, I am aware of the rain, the hours of sunshine, whether or not the water runs through the springs …