The moose test it always proves to be an insidious test especially for large SUVs, which don’t always make agility and handling their strong points. In recent weeks Alfa Romeo Tonale has managed to conclude the test but not too brilliantly, but recently it tried BMW X1: the German crossover was tested in the entry-level 18d version with 245/45 R19 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 MO tires. And, even in this case, the result was not unforgettable.

As always, it was the Spaniards of km77 who attempted to complete the two tests. The first attempt was made at a speed of 81 km/h: however, due to excessive understeer, the BMW X1 was unable to slip between the cones without avoiding them, meaning the moose test was not passed. So the driver saw fit to reduce the speed by a few kilometers per hour, but even at 78 km/h the attempt failed. It was necessary to further lower the top speed to bring home the test: in the end the best result was obtained at 74 km/h, exactly as fast as Alfa Romeo Tonale completed its moose test just a few weeks ago. However, considering that the new X1 is larger than its predecessor, the German SUV has not disdained at all.

As was the case with Tonale, the new X1 was also subsequently subjected to one slalom between cones. The comparison with the Alfa crossover was similar in this case as well, but Alfa Romeo excelled, albeit slightly: Tonale completed the serpentine, managing to avoid all the cones in 24.9 seconds, while the X1 needed 25. ,5. We are talking about a very minimal discrepancy in favor of Tonale, just 0.6 secondsbut which still give satisfaction to the Alfa Romeo SUV.