On October 19, 1613, King Felipe III signed a proclamation ordering the expulsion of all people considered Moorish from the Ricote Valley. Ojós has decided to commemorate the fourth centenary of this event that meant that many people abandoned their property, their friends, a lifetime in the place that saw them born and face an unknown and hazardous destiny.

The City Council of Ojós has held eight editions, with activities for a single day, in honor of the exiled. However, this ninth edition will be held in three days full of cultural and leisure proposals. The Ricote Valley is considered the last stronghold of the Moors in the Iberian Peninsula,

Tomorrow there will be a dramatic recreation directed by Antonio Salmerón



The program invites all audiences to discover the history and traditions of the Valley and starts this afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., at the Museum of Nativity Scenes of the World, with an ‘escape room’: ‘Alfonso X and inclusive knowledge’, a trip that begins in Murcia and takes the participants on a tour of the cities that the Wise King has passed through to learn about his contribution to knowledge, culture and science, a contribution that has had an important mark on progress from Spain.

In the same museum, the temporary exhibition ‘The Tale’, by María Briones, opens at 7:00 p.m. With six metal sculptures and twelve watercolor drawings, she shows “a female figure that values ​​the emotions that are sometimes undervalued by those around her and that can move any viewer,” says the young artist from Cartagena.

Commemoration Friday saturday and sunday

Cultural Center, Museum of the Nativity Scenes of the World, Garden of the Expelled and Ojós Laundry.

If you’re still here, on Saturday you can attend the conference ‘Ojós and the Ricote Valley, tradition and history in the Mediterranean’, which begins at 9:30 am at the Cultural Center. It includes the presentation of various communications on religiosity, history, customs and traditions related to the Ricote Valley. The meeting brings together official chroniclers, historians, professors and researchers gathered with the same objective.

“The intention is to value the history of the Valley through unknown investigations that we collect in the same 400-page report where all aspects related to this place are delved into and they provide a lot of knowledge,” says the director of the congress, Ricardo Montes.

Three metallic sculptures: ‘Denial’, ‘Dream’ and Reborn’ by María Briones (Cartagena, 1995) exhibited at the Nativity Scene Museum of the World in Ojós. /



Mary Briones



In the laundry



For theater lovers, on Saturday, at 8:30 p.m., in the Ojós laundry room there will be a dramatic recreation of the expulsion of the Moors from the Ricote Valley by the San Bartolomé de Cieza Cultural Association theater group. The play ‘Expulsion of the Moriscos from Ojós’, written and directed by Antonio Salmerón Marín, will take viewers to the Oxox of the year 1613 under the mandate of King Felipe III.

Finally, on Sunday, after a walk through the streets of Ojós that remind us of the bustanes (gardens) of the Muslim era, at 12:00, in the garden of the Expelled, the commemorative act will take place with the reading of the Royal Edict that agreed to the expulsion of the Moors from Ojós and the names of the 34 expelled. And you can enjoy a free tasting of Andalusian cuisine.